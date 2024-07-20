Robert Lamoureux | East Coast transplant seeks seasonal SCV tips 

Question: Robert, recently I moved to California from the East Coast and when the cooler weather is behind us, I am in the habit of seasonal chores and essentially shutting down winter, preparing for spring and summer.

I had a wood stove where I came from, but now I have a built-in fireplace. What should the end-of-season maintenance be on this? Also, anything I can do to prepare for the hot months that I may not know about?

– Cole R.

Answer: Cole, welcome to Santa Clarita. The fireplace should have been inspected when you purchased the home, unless you forfeited inspection. Generally speaking, they should be inspected annually by a licensed and insured chimney sweep/inspector. At the time of inspection, they will report to you the condition and whether it needs cleaning and/or repair.

If you get a quote that is outrageous, know that you are free to hire another contractor so you can compare their information/reports and make your final decision after.

Santa Clarita heat can be high temps for long periods of time. The needs of your home are based on orientation and room use within. The most affected rooms will likely be those that are south- or west-facing, where you may have to add sun protection. This comes in many forms such as blinds, reflective window coating and sun screens.

If there is attic space, there is a product called a whole house fan. This can drastically help cool the home in the evenings once the heat of the day dissipates. It takes the cooler outside air and pulls it into the house through one or more open windows, pulls it up into the attic space where it then forces the hot attic air out through vents, and this process continues.

Ultimately you have the attic cooled down plus the rooms with the open windows. Generally these rooms would be only those occupied. These open windows should always be secured for safety.

Start with these and see how the summer goes. You can always reach out again as you experience the summer in your new home, if you have specific needs. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].