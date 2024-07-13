Robert Lamoureux | You could time this hot water flow with a sundial 

Question: Hello sir, I am so happy that there is this space to ask you questions. I am a first-time homeowner and, after living in the home for a few months, we’ve found a few things that need tending or at least, looking into. One is the fact that it takes forever for hot water to get to the kitchen sink.

The hot water heater is in the garage and the kitchen is on the other side of the home, but this seems excessive. It not only cuts into the time needed if you’re wanting hot water, but it is an incredible waste of the very expensive cold water, literally going down the drain. Do you have any solutions for this?

I’m hoping that if you do, it won’t be an arm and a leg, as there isn’t a lot leftover in the budget, after the costs of getting into a home for the first time. I am happy to hear any advice, thank you.

– Charles D.

Answer: Charles, congratulations on making a wise decision and buying real estate. Sure, there is an option that isn’t too costly, that will certainly help. I also have this problem in my own home and choose to not do anything, simply to save on the inevitable hassle of repairs.

If you truly want to address this, you can get a recirculating pump installed between the water heater and the kitchen. This will move water between the two areas, keeping the hot closer and pushing the cold back to the water heater. Ideally, there would be room next to the hot water heater, as well as available electricity to tie into.

Know that it will likely require drywall repairs, so this will need to be a consideration with the overall costs. There are companies out there that do this work and if you are not well-versed in these jobs that I would recommend hiring a professional.

Always be sure that the contractor you hire is both licensed and insured. Don’t pay the full invoice until you are certain that the work is completed, everything is operational and their work areas have been cleaned up. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].