Salvation Army plans student backpack distribution 

News release

The Salvation Army’s Santa Clarita chapter is accepting registrations for its annual distribution of back-to-school backpacks for students in need.

“We are honored to stand together in support of families who shouldn’t have to choose between buying back-to-school supplies and paying essential bills like food and rent,” Capt. Rafael Viana, officer of The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita, said in a news release.

Last year, the Salvation Army Santa Clarita office distributed 96 backpacks to students in Santa Clarita, and this year the organization plans to give out 100 backpacks for local students from elementary to high school.

Each backpack will be stocked with supplies tailored to the specific grade levels of the recipients.

Registration for the backpack distribution is happening at The Salvation Army Santa Clarita, 22935 Lyons Ave., Newhall. A total of 100 registrations are available.

Distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 8 at Frontier Toyota, 23621 Creekside Road, Valencia.