San Diego Moving and Storage Tips: How to Make Your Move Stress-Free 

Woman carrying box in new home

Moving is often overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. For those about to move to San Diego for the first time, there are some San Diego moving and storage tips to make your move a great one.

It doesn’t matter why you’re moving to San Diego; here are simple moving and storage tips to set you up on the right or, in this case, your left foot because we are in Southern California.

Start Early and Plan Ahead

The first thing you can do to make your move less stressful is to plan. Begin planning about two months before your move. Write a schedule listing every part of your move, such as tasks you need to complete, what to pack when to pack, and anything else regarding your move or storage.

Planning is also key when moving with a storage container! Storage container units are a great solution for storing your items safely and securely until you settle into your new home!

Declutter and Downsize

For many people, moving is the perfect time to get rid of things you no longer use or need. Make use of the declutter and live a little lighter. Just be careful, so you aren’t throwing out the baby with the bathwater.

You also can have a garage sale. Put things for sale online, or donate it. A well-laid-out move will get this baggage off of you. Once again, San Diego is a great place to start fresh and a little lighter!

Pack Smart and Label Clearly

With a plan and boxes, packing doesn’t have to be very stressful. Be sure you have enough boxes in different sizes, packing tape, bubble wrap or paper, labels, and markers. One room at a time and moving on to the next via your plan. Our suggestion for your valuables and breakable items is to group them with bubble wrap or paper.

To save money on packing supplies, you can use a good portion of your clothing, linens, and towels as cushioning for your fragile items. If you still have the original boxes, pack your electronics there; if not, make sure to put extra cushioning on them on all sides.

Use a Color-Coding System

A color-coding system makes the unpacking process easier. Select a color for each room in your new house/apartment and use colored stickers or markers to label the corresponding boxes. Then, you can quickly glance at the label on the box to determine where it should go.

For instance, you might use blue to identify the kitchen, green for the living room, or red for the bedroom. Display a color-coded layout of the house/apartment by the main entrance so everyone knows where to put the boxes.

Take Care of Utilities and Address Changes

Remember to address the utilities and change all addresses. Contact vendors to disconnect the utilities in your current house, as well as to connect them to your new one (e.g. electric, water, gas, Internet, cable).

Inform banks, insurance companies, and others about the change of address. Go to the post office to forward all mail to the new address. Many people forget this simple step.

Keep Essentials Handy

Have a box of essentials containing all the items you will need right away before unpacking. Fill this box with toiletries, an outfit, important documents, medicine, chargers, and some kitchen basics. You will be thankful you won’t have to go searching for the items when you need them so badly. You might even put in a small toolbox for urgent repairs or holes needing filling.

Hire Professional Help if Needed

While trying to do everything on your own will save you money, there are definitely times when a little help is worth the expense. For example, if you have valuable or fragile items that require professional packing to be securely transported, look into hiring a professional to do the packing. You don’t want to have to replace all of your valuable or fragile items because you tried to do it yourself.

Hiring a professional can be a lifesaver for items such as furniture and appliances. They have the tools and know-how to lift and load big, heavy objects without breaking a sweat or your belongings.

Stay Organized on Moving Day

Plan to start early in the day and make sure everyone knows their assigned tasks for the day. Keep all insurance paperwork and an inventory list on hand when you need it. Most reputable moving services recommend that clients not have children or pets to worry about on moving days. It’s important that you are free to focus on the move completely.

Take Care of Yourself

When it’s all said and done, don’t forget about taking care of yourself. It’s going to be a long, busy and draining day. Drink plenty of water, eat, and rest when you can. Don’t overdo things. Don’t forget to give yourself time to relax after the hard work is done.

Ask your friends or family members for help whenever possible. It’s a big job, so with a few extra hands to help, you can definitely jump through the moving hoops and get the task done and out of the way.

Explore Your New Neighborhood

Once you’ve settled into your new home, take some time to look around your neighborhood. There is so much to see and do in San Diego. You can go to the beaches and try the food and other things. Find the local stores, pharmacies, and parks near your new home.

Chances are there are other members of your community or an online forum grouping together. Join these groups, meet people, and discover local services or things to do in your area. The more welcomed you feel in your neighborhood, the more easily the moving process will feel.

A move is an important life step and, though difficult, a time for a new beginning. So, let the excitement rise. Gain experience and enjoy your time in San Diego. With proper planning and an organized process, it will be an easy, positive experience.

Make the Most of Available Resources

Follow these moving and storage tips for San Diego to plan your move seamlessly and efficiently. Remember, reliable and easy storage solutions can make your move easy. All that's left is for you to enjoy. With the right plan and a positive attitude, moving to San Diego can be just that.

These tips will help you stay organized and ensure a relatively stress-free move. Step through it all one at a time, and you’ll be in your new home in San Diego before you know it!