Saugus band hosting ‘Clothes for Cash’ fundraiser 

News release

Saugus High School’s instrumental music program is inviting the community to help those in need, as the band program hosts a “Clothes for Cash” fundraiser starting Saturday.

The band will be collecting new and clean used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bed sheets, blankets and towels for donation. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.

“Please note that while this is a wonderful opportunity to serve, it is also a very successful fundraiser for our program,” said a news release from the band program.

Donations are being accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays starting this weekend and continuing July 13, July 20, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, at Saugus High School, 21900 Centurion Way. Donors should go to the southwest corner of the school parking lot, near the Marching Centurions trailers and the tennis courts.

Donors will be provided with a donation letter for tax purposes, and donors are asked to make sure to provide contact information when dropping off items.

Questions can be sent to Ricki Chilvers, Saugus Instrumental Music Booster Club vice president, at [email protected].