Sierra Hillbillies hosting ‘Mascarade’ square dance 

Press release
News release 

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is inviting the community to a “Mascarade” square dance. Dale Hoppers will be the caller on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. 

The black-and-white masquerade-themed dance is to be held at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita. The cost is $10 per person.  Free refreshments will be served.  

Themed costumes are encouraged to “hide your identity behind the mask” at the “Mascarade” dance. Casual dress is always welcome as well.  

For more information, call 661-262-9525, email [email protected] or go to www.sierrahillbillies.org. 

