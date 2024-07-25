‘Textura’ art exhibit opens Aug. 6 at The Main 

News release

Multimedia artist Naomi Young is set to unveil her latest solo art exhibit, “Textura,” at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Aug. 6.

The exhibit will be open to the public through the end of September, showcasing 25 unique pieces spanning a wide range of mediums including soft chalk, colored pencils, watercolor, woven tapestries, mixed techniques, oil, acrylics and mosaics.

An opening reception is scheduled 7-10 p.m. Aug. 15.

Young, originally from Jerusalem, is entirely self-taught. She discovered her artistic talents as an adult, finding joy and fulfillment in exploring various mediums.

“I didn’t know that I could do art until I tried as an adult. I never had any art supplies or lessons as a child, and now the child in me is making up for lost time,” she said in a news release. “When I paint in acrylics, I miss the texture of oil; when I paint in oil, I miss the softness of watercolor. In between, I use pastels, alcohol ink, and a lot of mosaic. That’s the ADD in me that’s pulling me in every direction. I feel that exploring all mediums only adds interest to my day.”

A highlight of the exhibit is her passion for mosaics, an art form deeply rooted in ancient history. “Mosaic is my new passion; it connects me to an ancient form of art that’s been done for thousands of years, making an image from broken stones or tiles. Israel has its share of ancient mosaic floors of synagogues. During my travels in Jerusalem, Barcelona, Athens and Rome, I’ve seen beautiful mosaics that inspired me.”

Young’s mosaic work includes a piece that appears as if it were excavated from ancient Jerusalem, featuring the Shema prayer in Hebrew calligraphy, showcasing her connection to Jewish traditions.

Among the pieces to be exhibited, her most cherished work is a mosaic table she created during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Measuring 54 by 18 inches, this piece took four and a half months to complete and features a joyful scene with a girl picking flowers and a boy flying a kite in a colorful field.

Young draws inspiration from nature, often painting flowers, landscapes and seascapes. “Every day I feel motivated to create. I get my inspiration from nature. While doing it, I escape during hard times to feel more relaxed. These days I feel prolific and allow the child in me to celebrate in all the colors of the rainbow.”

The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.