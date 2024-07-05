Top 10 Humanizing Tools Online for Natural Text Generation

Imagine a scenario where individuals have worked hours in creating a marketing or academic assignment, and it gets rejected because it’s flagged as AI-generated. How would they feel when someone says their content is not human-written but is AI-generated?

This can damage credibility and waste their time and resources. Are you facing the same problem in tackling AI-generated content and want to write more engaging and humanized content?

There are a lot of AI writing platforms that will generate quick content. But no one is interested in reading the content that is clearly written by machines. Similarly, educators and academic institutes also penalize AI content.

So, the solution lies in transforming AI-generated content into something more natural and human-like. AI humanizer tools are designed to bridge this gap. They take AI-written text and, using advanced technologies like NLP and semantics, rephrase it to sound more human.

In this post, we will break down the top 10 AI Humanizers that will help users achieve AI humanization efficiently.

Our Top 10 Picks of AI Humanizers

Here’s the list of best tools to transform AI-generated text into natural, human-like content, tailored to various needs from academic writing to marketing.

Tool Best For Rating MyPerfectWords.com Detect and humanize AI content in one place. 9.8/10 MyEssayWriter.ai Versatile tool ideal for all users. 9.6/10 PerfectEssayWriter.ai Tailored for academic writers. 9.5/10 UndetectableAI Optimized for SEO content. 9.3/10 EssayService.ai Academic-focused with 24/7 support. 9.3/10 RewriterPro Supports humanization in multiple languages 9/10 OneClickHuman Features the easiest user interface. 8.7/10 Humbot.ai Enhances and humanizes content 8.5/10 AI-Humanizer.com Perfect for marketing content. 8/10 HideMy.a Humanizes and removes AI watermarks. 8/10

Let’s examine each of these tools more thoroughly to understand their pros and cons and what they offer.

MyPerfectWords.com’s Free Humanizer and AI Detector

MyPerfectWords.com offers a two-in-one AI content detector and humanizer tool that detects AI content and adds a human touch with its humanizer. Users can easily switch between detection and humanization options. It is one of the most trusted websites for this service, known for its excellent user experience and accurate results. The content it generates is undetectable by AI detectors, making it a reliable choice for high-quality, human-like text.

This tool is especially popular among students from top universities who use it to meet their writing requirements. There’s no need to sign up, and there are no limits on the number of checks users can perform.

Pros

No Signup Required: Provides complete access to the humanizer tool without the need for any signup process.

Provides complete access to the humanizer tool without the need for any signup process. No Limit on Checks: With MyPerfectWords.com’s humanizer tool, there are no restrictions on the number of checks users can perform. They can refine the content to perfection without limitations.

With MyPerfectWords.com’s humanizer tool, there are no restrictions on the number of checks users can perform. They can refine the content to perfection without limitations. Detailed AI Report: Receive a detailed report showing the overall AI percentage and highlighting AI-generated content, giving users insights to improve the content.

Receive a detailed report showing the overall AI percentage and highlighting AI-generated content, giving users insights to improve the content. Two-in-One Tool: It has the option to use an AI detector and humanize simultaneously. Students can switch between the two with a single click.

Cons

Internet Dependency: Users reliant on consistent internet access may face limitations in accessing the tool, particularly in areas with poor connectivity.

Pricing Plan

It’s completely free to use.

MyEssayWriter.ai – AI Humanizer

MyEssayWriter.ai’s AI Humanizer is a user-friendly tool designed to humanize AI-generated content effortlessly. With just a few clicks, users can transform the robotic text into natural, engaging content.

The tool offers customization options, allowing users to adjust the tone and style of the content to suit their needs. Whether you’re a student, writer, or professional, MyEssayWriter.ai’s Humanizer is a valuable tool for creating natural text that resonates with the audience.

Pros

Upload Custom Docs and PDF Files: Easily upload custom documents and PDF files for flawless transformation into natural text.

Easily upload custom documents and PDF files for flawless transformation into natural text. Tone Customization: Regenerates content to fit the desired tone, whether professional, formal, friendly, or humorous.

Regenerates content to fit the desired tone, whether professional, formal, friendly, or humorous. Sentiment Analysis: With the use of core technology, it makes sure the content is accurately conveying the message in a human-centric way.

With the use of core technology, it makes sure the content is accurately conveying the message in a human-centric way. Affordability : The pricing plans are affordable enough to support the students and fulfill their academic needs.

: The pricing plans are affordable enough to support the students and fulfill their academic needs. Multilingual Tool: MyEssayWriter’s AI Humanizer supports multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, and more, catering to a global audience.

Cons

Word Limit: The tool’s 900-word limit per check may constrain users working on longer documents or projects.

Pricing Plan

Here is the flexible pricing plan by MyEssayWriter:

Free : A Free Trial is available

: A Free Trial is available Basic : Starts at $9.99/month

: Starts at $9.99/month Pro: Starts at $14.99/month

Starts at $14.99/month Advanced: $99.99/Year

PerfectEssayWriter.ai’s Content Humanizer

PerfectEssayWriter.ai’s content humanizer is a popular tool known for transforming AI-generated text into natural, human-like writing. It effectively detects and adds a semantic touch to the content generated by AI text generation platforms like GPT, Copilot, and others. This tool is particularly beneficial for students, who use it daily to enhance their academic assignments and make their writing stand out.

One of the standout features of PerfectEssayWriter.ai’s humanizer is its cost efficiency. Students can enjoy high-quality results without breaking the bank. Additionally, the user-friendly interface makes it easy for those with limited technical skills to use this tool.

Pros

Quick: Rewrite AI-flagged content in seconds without altering its original meaning.

Rewrite AI-flagged content in seconds without altering its original meaning. Fluent & Accurate: Enhance the language, tone, and fluency of AI content with AI humanizer.

Enhance the language, tone, and fluency of AI content with AI humanizer. Creative: Rewrite the content creatively and uniquely, making it look natural.

Rewrite the content creatively and uniquely, making it look natural. Personal: Reflect on the user’s voice through the content humanizer.

Reflect on the user’s voice through the content humanizer. Adaptive: Tailor content to different contexts and audiences for greater suitability and effectiveness.

Tailor content to different contexts and audiences for greater suitability and effectiveness. Original: Produce original, plagiarism-free content with no traces of AI.

Cons

Limited Customization Options: Despite its effectiveness in enhancing language, tone, and fluency, the tool may offer limited customization options

Pricing Plan

Check out the pricing of PerfectEssayWriter.ai’s tools:

Starts at $0 on the Free Plan

at $0 on the Free Plan Basic Plan: starts at $9.99/month

starts at $9.99/month Pro Plan: starts at $14.99/month

starts at $14.99/month Premium Plan: starts at $99.99/Year

Undectectable.ai

The Undetectable AI Writing Tool specializes in creating AI content that is truly undetectable by AI detectors. It transforms AI-written texts into high-quality text that looks human-written. Students can select from different readability levels, such as high school, university, doctorate, journalist, and marketing. The tool is versatile and suitable for general writing, essays, articles, marketing materials, stories, cover letters, reports, business materials, and legal documents.

Pros

Search Engine Friendly: Undetectable.ai transforms the content, ensuring that it aligns with search engine standards.

Undetectable.ai transforms the content, ensuring that it aligns with search engine standards. AI Trace Removal: AI traces are effectively removed from the content, providing a seamless transition to human-like text.

AI traces are effectively removed from the content, providing a seamless transition to human-like text. No Spam Filter Triggered: The content is crafted to avoid triggering any spam filters, ensuring smooth delivery and engagement with the audience.

Cons

Limited Transparency: The lack of transparency regarding the specific techniques used for paraphrasing and rewriting could raise concerns about the accuracy and integrity of the transformed content.

The lack of transparency regarding the specific techniques used for paraphrasing and rewriting could raise concerns about the accuracy and integrity of the transformed content. Dependency on Algorithmic Accuracy: Users may encounter occasional inaccuracies or inconsistencies in the transformation process, requiring manual review and refinement of the output.

Pricing Plan

Here are the pricing details of the undetectable.ai tool.

Basic: $6.99/month

$6.99/month Pro: $12.99/month

$12.99/month Unlimited: $44.99/month

EssayService.ai’s Content Humanizer

EssayService.ai’s Humanizer tool is a game-changer for academics seeking to refine AI-generated content. Tailored to the needs of researchers, students, and educators, this tool enhances text to meet scholarly standards.

It ensures that references are maintained and academic terminology and structure are preserved. With EssayService.ai’s Humanizer, academic writing becomes more polished and professional, helping users create plagiarism-free content that meets the rigors of academic scrutiny.

With real-time processing and 24/7 customer support, the tool is accessible whenever users need it.

Pros

Seamless File Upload: With EssayService.ai’s AI Humanizer, effortlessly upload files directly from the system, simplifying the content transformation process.

With EssayService.ai’s AI Humanizer, effortlessly upload files directly from the system, simplifying the content transformation process. 24/7 Live Chat Support: It provides round-the-clock live chat support to answer queries promptly and effectively.

It provides round-the-clock live chat support to answer queries promptly and effectively. Humanizing Long Chunks of Content: Users can transform content up to 900 words, which makes it more productive, without breaking the contextual structure of the content.

Users can transform content up to 900 words, which makes it more productive, without breaking the contextual structure of the content. Affordable Pricing Plans: EssayService.ai offers affordable pricing plans, that cost minimal and make the content look natural by removing the AI traces effectively.

Cons

Lacks a Browser Extension: One limitation of EssayService.ai’s Humanizer tool is that it does not have a browser extension. This means users must access the tool directly on the website, which may be less convenient for some.

Pricing Plan

Essayservice.ai has the following pricing plan for its users:

Standard Plan: starts at $9.99/month

starts at $9.99/month Premium Plan: starts at $63.99/Year

Rewriterpro.ai

Humanizer AI Text Rewriter is a quality AI humanizing tool that helps users transform AI-written content into natural-looking humanized text. By using advanced natural language processing and other methodologies, it transforms AI content into plagiarism-free humanized text. However, it offers 15 rewrites per day, so users will have to upgrade their plan for unlimited use.

Pros

User-Friendly Interface: With RewritePro.ai, there’s no need to deal with a complex and ambiguous interface. Everyone can use it effortlessly.

With RewritePro.ai, there’s no need to deal with a complex and ambiguous interface. Everyone can use it effortlessly. Multi-Language Support: RewritePro.ai supports multiple languages including English (US, UK), French, Spanish, and German, catering to a diverse range of users worldwide.

Cons

Subscription Cost: Rewriterpro.ai requires a subscription for full access, which may be a drawback for users seeking a free or more affordable solution.

Rewriterpro.ai requires a subscription for full access, which may be a drawback for users seeking a free or more affordable solution. Processing Time: The tool can be slower compared to other humanizers, which might be inconvenient for users needing quick results.

Pricing Plan

Students can use the tool with the following pricing plan.

Monthly : $9.95/monthly

: $9.95/monthly Yearly: $59.95 billed annually

OneClickHuman

OneClickHuman is a powerful tool designed to transform AI-generated content into natural, human-like text with just one click. It’s perfect for anyone looking to enhance their writing quickly and efficiently. The tool’s simple interface makes it easy to use, and it ensures the content sounds more engaging and authentic, suitable for various purposes.

Pros

Enhanced Content Quality: OneClickHuman guarantees the quality and readability of AI-generated content

OneClickHuman guarantees the quality and readability of AI-generated content Effortless Conversion: Convert AI-generated text into humanized content with a single click. The user experience and the user interface are easy to navigate.

Cons

Performance Consistency: While OneClickHuman aims to guarantee the quality and readability of AI-generated content, users may experience variability in performance consistency.

While OneClickHuman aims to guarantee the quality and readability of AI-generated content, users may experience variability in performance consistency. Limited Customization Options: Despite offering a one-click transformation feature, users seeking highly customized or tailored content adjustments may find the options limited.

Pricing Plan

One can use the tool with the following pricing plan.

Monthly : $9.95/monthly

: $9.95/monthly Yearly: $59.95 billed annually

Humbot AI

Humbot AI excels at transforming robotic-sounding text into smooth, human-like prose. Its advanced algorithms ensure the content retains its original meaning while becoming more readable and engaging. Whether crafting a blog post, academic paper, or business document, Humbot AI ensures the writing sounds naturally fluent and professional.

Pros

Fast and Easy: HumBot AI simplifies the process of humanizing AI text, with a fast and quick solution to transform the content.

HumBot AI simplifies the process of humanizing AI text, with a fast and quick solution to transform the content. High-Quality Rewriting: It refines the content to perfection that looks natural while maintaining its original meaning and intent.

It refines the content to perfection that looks natural while maintaining its original meaning and intent. Original Outputs: HumBot AI guarantees original outputs, providing unique and genuine content that stands out from the rest.

Cons

Misinterpretation Issues: Users might sometimes face challenges where the tool misinterprets nuances, context, or specific meanings, leading to less accurate or relevant responses.

Users might sometimes face challenges where the tool misinterprets nuances, context, or specific meanings, leading to less accurate or relevant responses. Handling of Complex Topics: The tool may struggle to provide accurate responses for more intricate subjects, potentially leading to misunderstandings or incomplete information.

Pricing Plan

Checkout the following pricing plan:

Basic : $7.99/month

: $7.99/month Pro : $9.99/month

: $9.99/month Unlimited: $39.99/month

AI-Humanizer.com

AI-Humanizer.com specializes in turning AI-generated text into content that feels genuinely human. It offers a seamless way to improve readability and ensure the writing connects with readers. With its straightforward interface, AI-Humanizer.com is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their text quickly and effectively, making it suitable for all types of writing projects.

Pros

Spam-free Content: It makes sure that the content is free from AI-generated or spam.

It makes sure that the content is free from AI-generated or spam. Error-free Text: ‘Humanize AI Text’ guarantees error-free content by eliminating complex and unfamiliar wording, typing mistakes, and grammatical errors.

‘Humanize AI Text’ guarantees error-free content by eliminating complex and unfamiliar wording, typing mistakes, and grammatical errors. Boosts Creativity: AI Text Humanizer not only refines the content but also pours creative sentences to make it more engaging.

Cons

Content Adaptability: The tool’s algorithms may struggle to accurately humanize content with specific industry jargon or technical terminology, potentially requiring additional manual intervention.

The tool’s algorithms may struggle to accurately humanize content with specific industry jargon or technical terminology, potentially requiring additional manual intervention. Inconsistent Tone and Style: The AI tool might not always maintain a consistent voice throughout longer pieces or across different sections of text. This inconsistency can be annoying for readers and compromises the overall quality and coherence of the content.

Pricing Plan

AI Text Humanizer is coming up with this pricing plan:

Basic: $8/month

$8/month Standard : $24/month

: $24/month Plus: $40/month

Hidemy.AI

HidemyAI is an AI tool designed to make content undetectable and human-like, bypassing AI detectors. With this tool, users can create professional-grade content in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Russian, French, and more. It offers various features to help students produce high-quality content quickly and efficiently.

HidemyAI also allows users to check originality, restructure content, and remove AI watermarks from popular content generation tools.

Pros

Removing AI Watermarks: Hidemy.ai effortlessly removes the AI watermarks, making the content original and refining it to natural text.

Hidemy.ai effortlessly removes the AI watermarks, making the content original and refining it to natural text. Restructuring Context: It restructures the content and rewrites it without altering the contextual meaning of the content.

It restructures the content and rewrites it without altering the contextual meaning of the content. Bypassing AI Detectors: It does not require AI detectors externally to check whether the content is AI-generated or not. It does it implicitly and humanizes the content.

Cons

Customization Complexity: Customization options may require a learning curve for users unfamiliar with the platform, potentially impacting the efficiency and ease of use for certain users.

Customization options may require a learning curve for users unfamiliar with the platform, potentially impacting the efficiency and ease of use for certain users. Limited Free Plan Features: While Hidemy.AI offers a limited free plan, users may find that it restricts access to advanced features or imposes limitations on usage.

Pricing Plan

HideMy.ai is offering the following pricing plan:

Starter: Limited Free

Limited Free Pro: $5/month for annual billing

$5/month for annual billing Enterprise: Contact for Flexible Payment

To sum up, choosing the right AI humanizer tool can make a significant difference in the quality and authenticity of the content. Whether someone needs to enhance academic papers, optimize SEO content, or create engaging marketing material, our top 10 picks offer a range of features to suit different needs. From MyPerfectWords.com’s versatile detector and humanizer to AI-Humanizer.com’s marketing-focused tool, each option provides unique benefits.

Users must evaluate their specific requirements, consider the pros and cons of each tool, and select the one that best aligns with their goals to achieve the most natural and effective results.