Trump selects JD Vance as running mate 

Former President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will be his running mate, ending months of speculation.

The former president made the announcement shortly before delegates at the Republican National Convention were scheduled to nominate him and his choice for vice president to represent the GOP in the 2024 presidential election.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of vice president of the United States is Sen. J.D. Vance of the great state of Ohio,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social.

“J.D. honorably served our country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, summa cum laude, and is a Yale Law School graduate, where he was editor of The Yale Law Journal, and president of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ became a major best seller and movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our country.

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now, during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.”

Trump revealed his decision less than two days after surviving an assassination attempt that underscored the importance of the vice president. He has cloaked his vice presidential choice in secrecy while floating “teasers” for months.

Besides being ready to serve if the presidential candidate were unable to fulfill his duties for any reason, Vance could sway some voters to the Trump-Vance ticket.

The Biden campaign issued a statement criticizing Vance’s selection.

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on Jan. 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” the statement said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the running mate for President Joe Biden. She will face Vance in a vice presidential debate on July 23 or Aug. 13.

Vance, 39, ascended from Appalachian roots and obtained an Ivy League education. He won his 2022 election in Ohio after a boost from a Trump endorsement.

The endorsement was controversial because Vance had excoriated candidate Trump in 2016. But Vance said he grew to respect the Trump presidency. “He never bent to the mob,” making him “the best president of my lifetime,” Vance said at the time of the 2022 endorsement.

While four possible finalists had risen to the top of a long list, analysts had held out the possibility of a surprise selection.

At least four finalists were Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Vance, along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Also in Vance’s favor is his friendship with the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. The former president’s son says he also has a good relationship with Rubio and likes several of the VP contenders.

Prior to the announcement, politicos had speculated it was possible that the 45th president could select a lesser-known, dark horse candidate, such as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin or Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee.

