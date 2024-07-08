Vehicle fire spreads to brush in Canyon Country  

A brush fire that was caused by a vehicle fire on Monday morning on Bee Canyon and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country was stopped at half an acre, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A vehicle fire spread into the brush on the northbound side of State Route 14 near Soledad Canyon Road. Once first responders arrived on the scene at 7: 16 a.m. they were met with a quarter-acre fire moving uphill at a moderate rate of speed in medium fuel, prompting them to order fixed-wing aircraft to assist on the fire, said Craig Little, public information officer with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The fire was 100% contained at half an acre and forward progress was stopped at 7:44 a.m., he added.

The vehicle caught fire after a tire popped, igniting the fire, according to observations on the scene.

Onlookers rushed to assist the driver and anyone else in the vehicle and get them out of the blaze before paramedics arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.