What Every Driver Should Know About Left-Turn Accidents 

Left-turn accidents are complex because there are often disputes over which driver had the right of way. If you are the motorist who turned left, and was then struck by an oncoming vehicle, you can expect the driver of that vehicle to blame you. Winning one of these cases therefore requires understanding and avoiding the mistakes that people commonly make when they turn left. Have you or a loved one been in a California left-turn car wreck? It’s time to give Text Kevin Accident Attorneys.

Common Mistakes Made During Left Turns

If you frequently turn left, you need to make sure you are doing so in a safe manner. It starts with avoiding a few of the most common left-turn errors, including:

Failing to yield: As you approach an intersection, you must yield to vehicles that are close enough to present the risk of an accident.

Misjudging oncoming vehicle speeds: This is related to the failure to yield but involves more an error in judgment than a decision to not yield.

Ignoring pedestrians and crosswalks: The driver needs to be aware of crosswalks and pedestrians at all times while turning left.

Distracted driving: Any distraction, especially cell phone usage, can impede a driver’s judgment in turning left.

Failing to signal: Using a turn signal is required by California law and makes oncoming traffic aware of your intention to turn.

Illegal left turns: If you turn left where you are not allowed to, and cause an accident, you are likely to be found negligent because you broke the law.

Avoiding Left-Turn Accidents

At Text Kevin Accident Attorneys, we want all drivers to be safe while driving on California’s roadways. We recommend the following to avoid left-turn accidents:

Slow down while approaching the intersection: Begin to decelerate long before you reach the intersection and come to a complete stop before turning.

Activate your signal: By using your signal, you are obeying the law and making it more difficult for someone to accuse you of negligence.

Yield the right of way: Make sure you yield to oncoming vehicles that are too close to allow a safe turn and to any pedestrians in your path.

Only turn when it’s safe and legal: Wait until you have a clear path to turn, and never make an illegal turn as this will be used against you later.

Winning A Left-Turn Accident Case

If you’ve been in a left-turn accident, the steps you take next will affect your legal rights. Text Kevin Accident Attorneys can represent you by doing the following:

Uncovering evidence of the other driver’s negligence: While left-turn drivers are often presumed to be at fault, they aren’t always. For example, the oncoming vehicle that hit the left turner may have been speeding.

Proving you obeyed the law: At the same time, we can show that you complied with the law in turning left. This is important because any negligence on your part could reduce your available damages.

Obtaining valuable accident scene evidence: Included here are police accident reports, witness statements, photos and videos of the accident, surveillance camera footage, and the victim’s statement.

Consulting with expert witnesses: Expert witnesses, like accident reconstructionists, can use evidence obtained from the crash scene to show that the left-turning driver was not at fault.

Valuing your damages: We know how to calculate the monetary value of medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other losses.

Negotiating with the at-fault party’s insurance company: If possible, we can avoid the need for a trial by settling out of court with the at-fault driver’s insurer.

Taking your case to trial: If the insurance company will not negotiate in good faith, or tries to blame you for the left-turn accident, we are prepared to go to court.

To learn more about left-turn accidents, see our blog post. When you’re ready to get to work on your legal case, give Text Kevin Accident Attorneys a call. We can schedule your initial consultation today.