Why Upgrading Your Smartphone Can Keep Your Data Secure

When was the last time you bought an upgraded phone? Has it been a few years, or are you still using the same phone after a decade? Either way, there are many reasons to get a new phone.

For example, the screens tend to get bigger with time, there are better features, like the generative AI that comes with the latest Apple iPhone lineups, and it just feels good to hold a new phone in your hands. However, the best reason to upgrade your phone is to keep it secure.

Cybersecurity is just as important as physical security. If you protect your phone with a case, you should also put some thought into protecting it from hackers. If your phone gets too old, security will become a problem and your device will be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

To keep your phone and data secure, here’s why you should upgrade your device periodically.

Outdated operating systems can be easily hacked

Hackers are constantly looking for vulnerabilities in operating systems. Once they find one they can easily exploit, they’ll search for as many devices with that particular OS version installed so they can hack as many devices as possible. If you’re running an older OS on your phone, there’s a good chance hackers know about its vulnerabilities, and it’s just a matter of time before they infiltrate your device.

The problem with older phones is that at a certain point, you won’t be able to install the latest version of an operating system, which means you can’t keep it secure. It won’t be compatible. Although they should, most developers won’t release patches for older operating systems. Instead, they simply stop supporting them and they can never be secured.

With a new device, you can count on an average of 5-8 years of OS updates, depending on your phone’s manufacturer and model. Apple phones tend to get updates for longer than Windows or Android phones, which makes it easier for people who don’t want to buy a new phone frequently.

Apps are often abandoned

Just like keeping operating systems up-to-date by installing the latest version, it’s crucial to keep all of your apps updated to avoid hackers who exploit their known vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, app developers aren’t always good at keeping their apps updated and patched. The smaller their budget, the less frequently they’ll release updates. Worse, app developers often abandon their projects, which means there will never be another update.

When you have an older phone that has a bunch of old apps installed, you’re even more at risk for getting hacked. The benefit of having a newer phone is that you won’t be able to install those older apps because abandoned applications usually get removed from app stores for being a security risk. You’ll be forced to use a different app that isn’t outdated, and you will continue to get the updates and patches as they are released.

Older phones have less access security

Today, there are several different ways to protect access to devices, including with a retina scan, a fingerprint, a passcode, your voice, and a physical device. The older your phone, however, the less options you have to secure your device. If you live alone and never leave your phone unattended, this might not be a big deal with the exception of it being stolen. However, if there’s ever a chance that your phone might be accessed by someone you don’t know, not having strong access security can compromise your device.

No matter how well you think you know someone, there’s no way to guarantee they won’t act maliciously if given access to your phone. For all you know, you might leave your phone in the living room while you mow the lawn and one of your teenager’s friends will find it and download malicious software just to be defiant. You really never know.

Upgrade your phone for a more secure experience

If you care about security, don’t keep using an old phone. If you’re worried about the cost, you should know that upgrading doesn’t have to cost a fortune. For instance, you can trade in your old device, take advantage of an upgrade deal offered by your provider, buy your phone on Black Friday, or get a refurbished device from an independent seller. If you can’t do a trade-in, you can buy your new phone and sell your old one online. There are plenty of ways to reduce the overall cost of a new phone. New phones aren’t impervious to cyberattacks, but having an upgraded phone gives you access to frequent OS and app updates, which supports better security overall.