Arthur Saginian | Is an Apology Forthcoming?

What I find amusing is how after spending years hurling insults at Donald Trump and warning of the dire future if he should become president again, like so many in the liberal sphere, Gary Horton is now concerned that a nutcase came out of the woodwork and tried to make sure that future never happens.

I wonder if Horton can remember what he and his side kept screaming about Trump while he was president, that “words matter.” I have a feeling his response to that will be, “That’s not what we meant.” Always an excuse. Whatever.

If you’re reading this, Gary, don’t even attempt a defense because you and yours blew it. Just say you went too far and apologize. I’m sure you’ll be forgiven, but you have to apologize first.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita