Artist Felicia Tausig announces solo exhibition, ‘Free Fall,’ at CTG 

News release

Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.

This exhibition is scheduled to run from Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 3.

“Free Fall” features 25 diverse pieces across multiple mediums, including photography, gouache, acrylics and watercolor. Tausig’s latest work represents a dynamic fusion of her extensive experience in photography with her recent exploration into the world of painting, according to a news release from the artist.

Over the past two years, Tausig has delved deeply into the vibrant medium of gouache and the boldness of acrylic paints, translating her admiration for California’s landscapes into evocative canvas creations, the release said.

The public is invited to experience “Free Fall” at the Vernon Gallery. A reception is scheduled to be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 6:30 pm. Light refreshments and musical entertainment will be provided. The theater is located at 24242 Main St, Newhall.