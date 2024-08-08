Ask the Motor Cop | Making heads or tales of pedestrian crossings 

Question: Jerry, not too long ago I got a ticket for crossing the street where I wasn’t supposed to be crossing. The officer explained why, but I don’t know if I really understood him or not. Something about being between intersections that were signal-controlled. There weren’t any cars around, either. Apparently, I was wrong. Can you help me understand this?

Mario

Answer: Hi Mario. The officer was correct in citing you. California vehicle code 21955: “Between adjacent intersections controlled by control signal devices or by police officers, pedestrians shall not cross the roadway at any place except in a crosswalk.”

This section of the vehicle code was designed for intersections close in proximity, usually in dense business areas where people crossing mid-block would be a direct hazard.

Let’s talk about California Vehicle Code 21954a: “Every pedestrian upon a roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway so near as to constitute an immediate hazard.”

Example: You live in a residential area and you want to cross the street to visit a neighbor and you do so with no traffic present. No problem. However, you now step into the roadway directly in front of an approaching vehicle, causing that driver to slow and yield to you. Violation of 21954a cvc.

So whether you are right or wrong as a pedestrian, the vehicle code states, “This does not relieve a driver of a vehicle from the duty of exercising due care for the safety of any pedestrian within the roadway.”

Don’t forget pedestrian responsibilities. Pedestrians have a duty of using due care for their safety. Pedestrians may not suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle that is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard. Pedestrians may not unnecessarily stop or delay traffic while in a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

“Red hand” or “Don’t Walk” traffic indicators mean just that. However, if you just stepped into the crosswalk and the “Don’t Walk” sign then activates, to continue across would be no violation.

What usually isn’t seen too often anymore is hitchhiking. It is a violation to stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of a vehicle.

Mario, I went way beyond your original question but I thought that this information might be informative.

Drive (and walk) safely.

Jerry Schlund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, is a retired Los Angeles Police Department motor officer with over 24 years riding. He was a certified radar instructor — both laser and doppler — and was instrumental in California vehicle code amendments. He was a traffic school instructor for 25 years. Have a question for the motor cop? Send your questions to [email protected].