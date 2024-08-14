BBMS Happy Children Memorial Fund to hold brunch fundraiser 

Brianna Brandy Millard Smith’s Happy Children Memorial Scholarship Fund is set to hold its second annual “Hopeful Family Futures” fundraiser at Casa Gutierrez in Leona Valley on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event will be a buffet-style brunch full of different Mexican foods. For entertainment, David Priest and Friends will be performing and the organization invites attendees to walk around and admire the cars in the car show. There will also be a raffle with prizes.

According to the organization’s website, the funds raised will be used to purchase toys, clothes, diapers, and holiday meals for families in recovery and victims of domestic violence. Casa Gutierrez will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the nonprofit.

The food ticket is $19.95, and the food and bottomless mimosa ticket are $26.95. If you would like to enter your car into the car show, call 661-904-5956 and a $25 donation is needed to enter.

Casa Gutierrez is located at 8847 Elizabeth Lake Road, Leona Valley.