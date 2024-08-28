Canyon Coyotes 4-H to host Project Parade 

News release

The Canyon Coyotes are inviting the community to its Project Parade, previously known as the new members meeting.

“This is a perfect opportunity to check out what 4-H is all about, see all the fun projects you can join, and possibly enter your youth into our club,” the club said in a news release. This event is scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Acton Faith Bible Church, 32643 Gem Way, Acton. Attendees are invited to stay for the club’s general meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

“At this event you will see all of the projects we offer, have the opportunity to speak to our leaders, and meet some of our amazing youth,” the release said. “For instance, you could meet one of our fantastic chicken showmen from our poultry project, Frankie Hemker.”

You can also meet one of the club’s artists from its arts and crafts project, Alexandria Foster. “I had so much fun building flowers out of sticks and cupcake pan liners with all my friends at our last meeting,” Flowers said in the release.