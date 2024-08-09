Castaic hosts on-site adoption event to kick off Clear the Shelters 

Castaic Animal Care Center is encouraging residents to join the “paw-ty” to commemorate 10 years of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide initiative that’s held in partnership with hundreds of local shelters throughout the country.

From Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, residents can adopt a dog or cat for a $10 adoption fee. Alongside Pets Global Inc., Castaic Animal Care Center is hosting an on-side adoption event at the vicinity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the first time ever to kick off the start of the adoption month.

“We’re going to have food trucks, Starbucks, giveaways. Our volunteers are going to be there, providing some good enrichment for our animals … we are excited,” said Paul Maradiaga, animal control manager for the Castaic Animal Care Center. “This is to bring awareness to the situation with our animals at the Care Center.”

According to a press release provided by the office of L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, residents are encouraged to help the overcrowding of the Care Center and to assist in any capacity.

“I highly encourage the public to check out the Clear the Shelters campaign. Our County’s animal care centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters, nationwide. Although our Department of Animal Care and Control has been working to combat these challenges, our County still relies on our community to lend a helping hand. So please, consider adopting or fostering a pet. We have a lot of animals in need, especially in our North County Care Centers where so many large dogs are awaiting loving families,” according to the release.

“It’s exciting, because we definitely need it. Hopefully, we get more dogs out,” Maradiaga said. “If you are interested in volunteering, interested in fostering, with regards to funding and donations, we have the Animal Care Foundation, so we definitely promote that, with those donations to give back to the community and back to our animals, as well. I definitely encourage the community to help with the Castaic Care Center.”

Castaic Animal Care Center is located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road.