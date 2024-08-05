Circle of Hope’s 20th Annual Tea set for Oct. 19 

News release

The nonprofit Circle of Hope announced that its annual tea event, designed to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise funds to help those in the community fighting the disease, is scheduled Oct. 19.

The theme of this year’s event is “Seas the Day” and it is scheduled 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.

Tables at the annual tea will be decorated reflecting this year’s theme and reflect everything under the sea and beyond. Upon arriving, guests will be escorted to the outdoor patio for a teatime bloody Mary and mimosa bar and brunch appetizers. Once inside for the main tea party luncheon and program, guests will enjoy sipping on a variety of teas, live music, and a traditional English Tea luncheon, pastries and desserts.

The 20th Annual Tea will also offer guest speakers, music, a raffle and silent auction. This 20th annual event is part of Circle of Hope’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month’s 31 Days of Hope.

Seating is limited. Additional information, sponsorships and tickets ($125) are available at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea.