College Brief for Aug. 1

Over 20 local students named to Biola University dean’s list

Approximately 1,600 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in Fall 2023. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list:

• Kaela Berretta from Santa Clarita, majoring in communication studies.

• Aaron Kim from Stevenson Ranch, majoring in business administration.

• Katelyn Wells from Valencia, majoring in nursing.

• Summer Bhola from Canyon Country, majoring in communication sciences disorders.

• Keller Manthei from Canyon Country, majoring in public relations and strategic communication.

• Sarah Melvin from Santa Clarita, majoring in business administration.

• Nicole Amoroso from Valencia, majoring in psychology.

• Emma Broyles from Saugus, majoring in writing for film and television.

• Benjamin Bruyninckx from Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Margaret Sachoff from Santa Clarita, majoring in writing for film and television.

• Kevin Stone from Canyon Country, majoring in business administration.

• Tessa Bhola from Canyon Country, majoring in communication sciences disorders.

• Karilynn Cole from Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Rebecca Georgeson from Santa Clarita, majoring in nursing.

• Jaden Penberthy from Valencia, majoring in business administration.

• Seanna Sadie Sta Ana from Canyon Country, majoring in public relations and strategic communication.

• Joshua Gilbert from Castaic, majoring in philosophy.

• Ryan Kim from Valencia, majoring in art.

• Josiah Broyles from Saugus, majoring in cinema and media arts.

• Ryan Ko from Canyon Country, majoring in engineering physics.

• Jaran Mann from Santa Clarita, majoring in robotics.

• Briley Phelps from Santa Clarita, majoring in sociology.

• Daisy Sachoff from Santa Clarita, majoring in political science.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s dean’s list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” Senior Associate Provost Tamara Anderson said in a news release. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Biola, founded in 1908, is a nationally ranked Christian university in La Mirada.