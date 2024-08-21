FYI hosts beach day for local foster youth 

News release

Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen local foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach provided by nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence, which gave the youth a chance to escape from the stresses of foster life.

Enjoying a day in the sun in Oxnard, the youth and chaperones feasted on subs and snacks, relaxed on the beach, played spikeball and volleyball, swam in the surf, participated in a sandcastle building competition, and ended with dinner at Oxnard Harbor.

“This was a wonderful day where new friendships were formed, and, importantly, the FYI network was strengthened,” Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder, said in a news release. “We aim to create a community of support for these youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster system without being adopted or reunited with their birth families.”

She added, “the purpose of this day was to build teamwork among the youth and increase their ability to trust others, offer youth the opportunity to form stronger connections with other foster youth, establish a support system that is vital for their emotional and academic success, and empower them to identify their strengths and build confidence.”

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office donated the charter bus so the youth could ride to Oxnard and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints provided beach towels, games, sand toys and snacks.

Additional information about Fostering Youth Independence can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.