Harris defends shifting positions in primetime interview 

By Ivan Pentchoukov, Jacob Burg and Emel Akan

Contributing Writers

Vice President Kamala Harris, in her first interview as the Democratic presidential nominee on Thursday, clarified her shifting positions on fracking and border security.

She also defended the Biden administration’s record on the economy and confirmed that she won’t change current U.S. policy on handling the Israel-Hamas war.

During her first unscripted media exchange since launching her presidential campaign on July 21, Harris faced questions from CNN’s Dana Bash on reversals from more progressive positions since her 2019 presidential campaign. When asked to explain why she has altered course on fracking and the border, Harris repeatedly responded that “my values have not changed.”

With just 67 days left before the general election — and less than two weeks away from the Sept. 10 presidential debate — Harris has moved fast to define her platform to try to win over undecided voters.

The Democratic nominee’s campaign, however, has been light on policy specifics so far and Harris did not reveal any new policy proposals in the conversation with Bash.

The interview also addressed questions about her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, including erroneous statements on his military record and fertility treatments used to conceive his daughter, Hope.

The pair participated in a taped interview with CNN from a local Black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia — one of the states critical to President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Minutes before the airing of the interview, former President Donald Trump concluded a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Response to Position Changes

Bash asked Harris about vacillations in policy stances after she supported initiatives like Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and a ban on fracking during her unsuccessful 2019 presidential run.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris said.

The vice president said she made it clear while debating former Vice President Mike Pence in 2020 that she would not ban fracking in Biden’s White House and reiterated her intention to keep that promise if elected in November.

She highlighted the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in 2022, noting that it is driving investment in renewable energy and creating over 300,000 new jobs in the sector.

“That tells me, from my experience as vice president, we can do it without banning fracking.”

On the border, an issue particularly highlighted by Trump and Republicans, the vice president repeated that her “value has not changed” on the need to secure the border.

Bash asked Harris about her support for decriminalizing border crossings she expressed at a 2019 Democratic primary debate, where she raised her hand in favor of the initiative.

“I believe there should be consequence. We have laws that have to be followed and enforced that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally,” Harris replied.

The interviewer confronted Harris with the facts about the crisis on the southern border. Record numbers of illegal immigrants have been apprehended during the Biden-Harris administration. Bash asked why it took the president and vice president three and a half years to take action to stem the flow.

Harris, whom Biden appointed to address the root causes of migration, said her work helped reduce the number of crossings. She repeated her support for the bipartisan border bill, which failed to pass the Senate, while blaming Trump for its demise. Senate Republicans had blocked the bill saying it didn’t go far enough to secure the border.

Trump addressed Harris’s shifting positions during the town hall in Wisconsin, casting doubt on the veracity of her support of border security.

“That’s not her belief. Her belief is open borders,” Trump said.

Following the interview, the Trump campaign zeroed in on Harris’s repeated remarks that her values have not changed, saying that she’s still a “radical.”

Walz Addresses Past Statements

Walz defended a past statement about carrying weapons of war, saying he’s proud of his 24 years of service and that his record should “speak for itself,” but suggested his “grammar is not always correct” when asked if he misspoke.

In 2003, Walz was stationed in Italy to provide base security during the Afghanistan war. During a 2018 video posted to social media, Walz said, “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.” However, Walz never served in a combat zone.

Bash also pressed Walz about his claim that he and his wife used in-vitro fertilization, a statement his wife later clarified as inaccurate because the couple used a different kind of fertility treatment. Walz responded that he thinks most Americans are not splitting hairs on the type of treatment and pivoted to taking aiming at Republicans on the issue.

Trump on Thursday announced that if elected he would require the government to cover the cost of the treatment or mandate that it be covered by insurance companies.

Harris Stands by Biden Policies

On the economy, Harris was asked about her campaign slogan “Not Going Back,” and how many Americans would rather go back to the Trump years, when prices on gas, groceries, and other costs were lower. Harris did not address the question directly, instead pointing to White House investments in clean energy and manufacturing.

When asked if she stands by Biden’s economic policy, or “Bidenomics,” Harris described the administration’s work to cap insulin prices, extend Trump’s child tax credit, and bring back 800,000 manufacturing jobs.

“I’ll say that that’s good work. There’s more to do, but that’s good work,” Harris said.

She said, though, that “prices are still too high” before outlining her economic policy proposals to tackle “price gouging” and address housing affordability.

Bash asked if Harris would continue Biden’s military support for Israel, or if she would do anything differently, such as withholding some U.S. weapons shipments to the country, a measure advocated by some progressives.

She said she won’t change U.S. policy on supplying arms to Israel, before renewing calls for a cease-fire deal.

“I remain committed … to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure — and in equal measure — the Palestinians have security and self-determination and dignity.”

Call From Biden

Bash also asked about the day Biden dropped out of the race and how Harris learned she would become his pick for the top of the Democratic ticket.

“He was very clear that he was going to support me,” she said, but added that “my first thought was not about me” when Bash asked at what point the endorsement came and whether Harris asked for it.

Bash asked Harris if she regretted defending Biden’s fitness for office after his scrutinized debate performance against Trump in June.

“Not at all. I have served with President Biden for almost four years now, and I’ll tell you, it’s one of the greatest honors of my career,” Harris said.

“[Biden] has the intelligence, the commitment, and the judgment and disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president,” she said, arguing this contrasts with Trump.

The vice president also vowed to appoint a Republican to a cabinet position if she wins in November.

“I think it’s important to have people at the table — when some of the most important decisions are being made — that have different views, different experiences,” she said.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.