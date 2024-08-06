Hart district holds giveaway to prepare students for start of school 

As families get ready for the start of school next week, Valencia High School social worker Mayda Thornton said she was thinking about those who might need a little help putting their children on track for success.

Thornton spent three days near the end of last month handing out backpacks filled with school supplies for William S. Hart Union High School District students to have for the upcoming school year. Students were able to pick up those up at the Boys & Girls Club locations in Newhall one day and Canyon Country another, while another pick-up location was set up in Val Verde another day.

Thornton estimates that, in just under an hour each day, around 180 students were provided with pencils, pens, notebooks, pencil pouches and more. She said St. Stephens Episcopal Church donated a large portion of the backpacks and supplies, while others from around the district donated as well.

William S. Hart Union High School District officials got some help from the NAACP in handing out backpacks with school supplies to students last month at the Boys & Girls Club’s Canyon Country location. Courtesy photo.

“When they are not equipped, it affects attendance and performance,” Thornton said in a phone interview.

The NAACP Santa Clarita chapter also helped. Chapter President Valerie Bradford was on hand to hand out the supplies, saying the organization is “always grateful that we can partner with the Boys & Girls Club.”

“Parents were extremely grateful,” Bradford said in a phone interview. “These were parents from all different communities.”

She added that while many think of the Santa Clarita Valley as a more affluent area, “Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

“Every area has areas that are in need,” Bradford said. “As much as we live in a beautiful city, there are kids who need it.”

Canyon High School students were offered free haircuts at Supreme Fades to get them ready for the start of school. Courtesy photo. Canyon High School students were offered free haircuts at Supreme Fades to get them ready for the start of school. Courtesy photo.

Learning a lesson from last year, Bradford said the event was moved up in the calendar to ensure that families who needed the supplies got them before they went out and tried to buy them themselves.

Students at Canyon High School also got some back-to-school help at the same time through the school’s Cowboy Corner, a resource center open three days a week for students and families that need school supplies, food, clothing or other necessities.

According to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district, the supplies were provided via funding from the district, while haircuts were provided for free by barbers from Supreme Fades and shoes were provided from another nonprofit.

Students were selected to receive the supplies through identification by the school’s social worker, according to Dunn.

Thornton said resource centers at every school site are open throughout the school year for students to get what they need to continue to learn.