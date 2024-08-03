Larry Moore | Harris a Frightening Thought

God save us. Kamala Harris is now the frontrunner of the Democrat Party? That is a frightening thought. I would wager that the average voter in either party would be hard-pressed to name one accomplishment of our vice president.

Maybe it was her relationship with Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, that propelled her up the political ladder. He was 60 and married while she was only 29 when (they dated). Hmmm.

Maybe it was her campaign to bail out the George Floyd rioters, while encouraging them by saying, “Beware, they’re not gonna stop.” Hmmm.

Maybe it was her scintillating explanation of the universe to a group of eighth graders who were less than awestruck by her grandiose gestures and cackling. Hmmm.

Maybe it was her brief tenure as Border Czar, where she made one trip to El Paso and called it good, while insisting, “The border is closed.” Hmmm.

Maybe it was her role in keeping the American people in the dark about President Joe Biden’s three-and-a-half year cognitive slide. She insisted all along that her pal was in great shape and that nobody was better suited to have unfettered access to the nuclear codes. Hmmm.

It is common knowledge that President Biden asked Kamala Harris to be his running mate in 2020 as a woke nod to diversity, equity and inclusion. Only in Vice President Harris’ case, DEI stands for Didn’t Earn It.

Larry Moore

Valencia