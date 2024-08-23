Larry Moore | Reflections on the DNC

After watching Day One of the Democratic National Convention, I have the following observations:

1. The networks broadcasting the DNC should begin their coverage with the following warning: The upcoming program contains scenes of gratuitous lying and pandering. Watch at your own risk.

2. If you watch the DNC, treat it like flying in extreme turbulence. Have a barf bag ready.

3. Unlike the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, businesses near the DNC in Chicago are boarded up with plywood. The massive Chicago police response has created a protective wall so the DNC attendees will be safe from the pro-Hamas demonstrators. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are both against building a border wall. See the hypocrisy?

4. Night One of the DNC reminded me of a junior high election rally. “If you vote for me, I will abolish homework. We will have In-n-Out for lunch every day. Every Friday will be a holiday.” Promise them everything, knowing you can never deliver those promises … just vote for me.

5. Hillary Clinton’s speech was a double barf bagger. What she was really saying was, “It should be ME!”

6. It is tiring to see politicians like Rafael Warnock and Jasmine Crockett try to channel Martin Luther King. I expected them both to say, “Joe Biden had a dream.” Sad.

7. Why is Joe Biden always so angry? Is it because his so-called friends turned against him? Is it because “Dr.” Jill Biden is hounding him about having to leave the Whie House? Is it because the Joe Biden Library will only have a dozen books? And to think that only three months ago he was The Man. Sad.

8. Watch the DNC nights 2, 3, and 4 at your own risk. And have your barf bags ready.

Larry Moore

Valencia