Master Chorale to hold auditions for 25th anniversary season 

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker is inviting singers to audition for the chorale’s upcoming 25th anniversary season.

The season is planned to include concerts in December, March and June.

The group invites all singers who would like to audition to be part of this season. Auditions are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 14, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita.

To sign up for an audition, fill out the online form at scmasterchorale.org/auditions or contact the chorale at 661-383-1776.

Those who audition should come prepared to do a little vocalizing, a short sight-reading piece and an appropriate solo of your choice (art song or solo from a musical). Audition participants should bring three copies of their music. An accompanist will be provided.

An intern program is offered for high school students less than 18 years of age.

Rehearsals are held Monday evenings beginning Sept. 23 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church. Attendance at all rehearsals is expected. Attendance at dress rehearsals is required. All performances are at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.

For more information on the 25th anniversary season, visit SCMasterChorale.org.