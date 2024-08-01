Michael Zima | A Cherished Memory

My jaw dropped when reading The Signal’s July 27 article, “Faces of the SCV: Santa Clarita native keeps big-band music alive,” chronicling David Weston’s musical journey. The article included a photo of the band “The String Twisters.”

I was 9-10 years old, wandering around the Catholic barbecue in Saxonia Park. A band was setting up on an outdoor stage. I was in the front row, as a sleek, pompadoured, sharkskin-suited, cooler-than-cool group of musicians took the stage, and then lit into a set of the most devastating surf/rock ’n’ roll music that, to this day, is the best I have ever heard!

Thanks to David Weston and The Mighty Signal for bringing this cherished memory to life.

Michael Zima

Valencia