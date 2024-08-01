Blog

Michael Zima | A Cherished Memory

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share
Tweet
Email

My jaw dropped when reading The Signal’s July 27 article, “Faces of the SCV: Santa Clarita native keeps big-band music alive,” chronicling David Weston’s musical journey. The article included a photo of the band “The String Twisters.”

I was 9-10 years old, wandering around the Catholic barbecue in Saxonia Park. A band was setting up on an outdoor stage. I was in the front row, as a sleek, pompadoured, sharkskin-suited, cooler-than-cool group of musicians took the stage, and then lit into a set of the most devastating surf/rock ’n’ roll music that, to this day, is the best I have ever heard!

Thanks to David Weston and The Mighty Signal for bringing this cherished memory to life.

Michael Zima

Valencia

Picture of Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS