Nearby law enforcement activity prompts ‘soft lockdown’ at AOC 

The sign in front of the William S. Hart Union High School District administrative office. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The campus of Academy of the Canyons was placed on a brief “soft lockdown” Monday morning due to nearby law enforcement activity, according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. 

Located on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus, AOC was placed on the “soft lockdown” shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district. 

She added that the campus, welcoming students back on Monday for the first day of the fall semester, resumed normal activity at around 9:10 a.m. and nothing on campus was affected as the incident occurred in a nearby parking lot. 

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokesperson was not immediately available on Monday morning to comment on the incident that spurred the lockdown. 

