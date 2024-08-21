Obamas take stage, Harris coronated as nominee 

By Jacob Burg, Nathan Worcester

Contributing Writers

CHICAGO — Democrats saw continued momentum during day two of their convention in Chicago on Tuesday as delegates from across the country officially coronated Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee.

The packed crowd in the United Center heard from former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and two notable Republicans who crossed party lines to endorse Harris this year.

Amid the euphoria sweeping across the arena, protesters continued to clash with police, resulting in multiple arrests as a frantic atmosphere brewed throughout the streets.

Here are five takeaways from day two of the Democratic National Convention.

Obamas Take the Stage

When Michelle Obama stepped up to the podium, she told the crowd, “Something magical is in the air.”

“You know, we’re feeling it here in this arena, but it’s spreading all across this country. We love a familiar feeling that’s been buried too deep or far too long.”

The former first lady called it the “contagious power of hope” for the anticipation, energy, and exhilaration for being on the cusp of a brighter day.

“Hope is making a comeback,” Michelle Obama said.

“To be honest, I am realizing that until recently, I have mourned the dimming of that hope, and maybe you’ve experienced the same feelings in that deep pit in my stomach, a palpable sense of dread about the future,” she said, adding that it was her first time back in Chicago since her mother’s death.

She attended the convention “to honor her [mother’s] memory and to remind us all not to squander the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future.”

Michelle Obama added, “My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”

When Barack Obama took the stage, he honored his former vice president, Joe Biden.

“It’s been 16 years since I had the honor of accepting this party’s nomination for president … and looking back, I can say without question, that my first big decision as your nominee, turned out to be one of my best. And that was asking, Joe Biden to serve by my side, as vice president,” he said.

“We needed a leader with the determination to drive what would become the world’s strongest recovery, 15 million jobs, higher wages, lower health care costs,” he added. “We needed a leader who was steady and brought people together and was selfless enough to do the rarest thing there is in politics, putting his own ambition aside for the sake of the country.”

He criticized former President Donald Trump, and said only Harris has a vision for the future. “America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a president, Kamala Harris.”

Barack and Michelle Obama hug on stage at night two of the 2024 Democratic National Convention held in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024. Photo by John Fredricks.

Harris Roll Call

Moments after delegates officially nominated Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, she appeared on video from a Milwaukee rally to address the crowd.

Harris said she was honored to be the party’s nominee.

“This is a people-powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward, a future for freedom, opportunity, of optimism, and faith. So to everyone in Chicago and across America, thank you.”

She emphasized the importance of the election and her uphill battle taking on the former president in November.

“So we know what we’re dealing with in this moment, and we must remember as the generations of Americans before us who led the fight for freedom, the baton is now in our hands,” said the vice president. “We carry the baton. And so much is on the line in this election.”

Republicans Speak

Two Republicans joined their colleagues on the other side of the aisle on Tuesday, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona.

Grisham said she wasn’t just a Trump supporter but a “true believer.”

“I was one of his closest advisors,” she said. “The Trump family became my family. I spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s all at Mar a Lago. I saw him when the cameras were off, behind closed doors.”

Grisham said she reached a tipping point on Jan. 6, 2021, during the U.S. Capitol breach.

“I became the first senior staffer to resign,” she said. “Now here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat, and that’s because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people, and she has my vote.”

Giles said as a lifelong Republican, he felt a little out of place that night, but “more at home here than in today’s Republican Party.”

“Trump made a lot of lofty promises, unlimited economic growth, American manufacturing reborn, a secure border,” Giles said. “Turns out Donald Trump was all talk. He wanted our votes, but he couldn’t deliver a thing.”

Rogue Protest Unfolds Outside Israeli Consulate

A non-permitted pro-Palestinian protest outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago led to violent clashes and arrests on Tuesday evening.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately clarify how many protesters had been taken into custody when asked via email. Numerous arrests were seen as speeches continued inside.

Organized by the group Behind Enemy Lines, the march began at 7 p.m. Dozens to a few hundred demonstrators, some with faces covered by keffiyehs or other garments, listened to speeches and chanted. Chants included “Long live the intifada!” and “The whole world is watching” — the latter taken straight from 1968, when confrontations between police and protesters over the Vietnam War marred an earlier Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The protesters then marched directly into a line of Chicago Police Department officers at the Madison Street and Clinton Street intersection, just west of the Chicago River. At the head stood Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, who also led the pushback of journalists.

After some initial arrests, a remaining group of protesters moved east on Madison, and were soon surrounded by law enforcement. Behind one police line was a group of pro-Israel demonstrators, who eventually moved back a block.

After a long standoff, a more hardcore group ended up reversing west. Chased by police and journalists, protesters maneuvered through the streets south of the Israeli consulate.

At various points, one police representative threatened to strip journalists of their credentials if they stepped off a narrow sidewalk into the street.

As protesters were being handcuffed near a police vehicle, law enforcement indicated that only “green hats” — members of the progressive National Lawyers Guild — could cross a police line.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators ended up near Union Station, where, after more than two hours, things began to die down.

Democrats Thank Biden, Turn Focus to Harris

Many at the convention, including state delegates, honored Biden after he delivered the headlining speech on Monday night to pass the party’s torch to Harris.

“I think Biden made a wonderful decision when he decided to step down and let a younger generation of Democrats take over,” Henry Fries said.

The Wisconsin delegate and Dane County Supervisor added that the candidate switch worked.

“We see that younger people are getting fired up to support Kamala Harris, who may have sat out before. You see that even the older Democrats are ready to welcome in these new ideas and new people, new faces, to politics. So, it’s really great. It’s really fun.”

Sandra Green Thomas, a delegate from New Orleans, agreed that the retooled campaign has energized young voters.

“It’s the same message they need to send all around this country. I think young people are the key to them winning this race and young people are the key to preserving our democratic traditions. It’s time to pass … the baton.”

Arjun Singh contributed to this report.