OCD Awareness SCV Walk scheduled Oct. 19 

News release

After three years of hosting a grassroots-style event, which has quickly grown in attendance, OCD Awareness SCV announced that the 2024 event is now affiliated with OCD SoCal and the International OCD Foundation.

This free event is scheduled to be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita.

The event will feature OCD success stories, interactive activities, educational resources and a walk around the park in support of IOCDF’s One Million Steps for OCD.

Obsessive compulsive disorder sufferers take an average of 17 years to receive effective treatment, according to a news release from OCD Awareness SCV, which aims to reduce stigma and create community while decreasing the time frame for receiving effective treatment.

“People with obsessive-compulsive disorder in the Santa Clarita Valley, those who love them, and the community at large can find resources, information, and a sense of belonging and support at the only event of its kind in our area. Plus, it’s a whole lot of fun for everyone,” psychologist Michelle Witkin said in the release.

“One of my favorite moments at the walk is seeing a community of people brought together that understand what this disorder really is,” OCD advocate Kjersti Helberg said in the release.