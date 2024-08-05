One hurt in single-car crash  

A single-car crash Monday morning slowed west-side commuters and left one person injured. The cause of the crash, which happened around 8:18 a.m. on McBean Parkway, just west of Newhall Ranch Road, was not immediately available, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies who responded to investigate.

A gold four-door Honda sedan veered left from the left-most lane and crashed into a tree for an unknown reason.

There was only one person in the car, according to witnesses at the scene.

The crash happened on McBean Parkway, north of Newhall Ranch Road, in Valencia on Monday. Perry Smith/The Signal

Sheriff’s Station, L.A. County Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel responded. The status of the person treated for injuries at the scene was not immediately available.