Paul Butler | Why We All Need Supervision 

Each week during the summer months, Gaynor and I take Mondays off and head to a beach we’ve never visited before. We call our excursions “Summer Loving,” and we’ve truly enjoyed shedding the typical Monday morning feeling that most people experience.

This week, we were put off by the beach we had planned to visit from the moment we walked through the tunnel to the sand — its walls were splattered with graffiti, and unpleasant aromas emanated from the brickwork. We exchanged a glance and decided to abruptly change course, heading to a familiar beach just moments away.

The alternative beach also had a tunnel leading to the sand, but the locals had placed a couple of neatly positioned signs.

These signs politely requested visitors to refrain from graffitiing the walls or using the tunnel as a restroom. Remarkably, this second tunnel was spotless and odor-free. It got me thinking about the difference.

At the second beach, there was evidently some level of oversight, albeit from the local community. Both beach tunnels were owned by the county, but clearly the second one was under more localized control.

This got me thinking about the necessity of supervision in the workplace. It seems like such an antiquated concept — supervision. What makes someone else’s vision inherently superior to another’s? Why, as humans, do we require oversight for our work? Can’t we be trusted to produce goods and services without constant monitoring and evaluation?

I find it intriguing that across industries and regardless of geographical location, employees seem unable to self-regulate. Subordinates have supervisors, managers report to leaders, and senior executives answer to chiefs. Even those with a “C” in their job title answer to a board of directors who are bound by legislative codes of conduct.

Given all these layers of oversight, I wonder why metaphorical graffiti and unpleasant odors still surface in workplaces. Why are some teams highly effective while others are not? Why do certain organizations struggle with internal theft while others do not? Why do some companies witness the downfall of once-great leaders while others serve as moral beacons?

I firmly believe that the difference lies in something akin to the two tunnel signs — the first had no rules, no clear expectations of what was acceptable. The second clearly stated what behavior was neither appreciated nor tolerated. The second tunnel was supervised by caring neighbors.

William Golding’s novel, “Lord of the Flies,” starkly illustrates that without supervision, our attempts at self-governance can lead to disastrous outcomes. It seems that irrespective of technological advancements or geographical location, we require the framework of supervision, management, leadership and governance to maintain civility. Without these, chaos often ensues.

Regardless of one’s position in the hierarchy, those overseeing others must themselves be worthy role models — that’s a universal principle. It’s often said that children learn best through example, and I find this to be equally true in the workplace. Subordinates are more likely to emulate positive traits and competencies when they witness them in their leaders.

In conclusion, supervisors may not have built the proverbial “tunnel to the beach,” meaning they may not have created the business from the ground up, but they stand by the signage and encourage others to do the same.

Supervisors understand that without clear policies and procedures, some employees may make mistakes. As Golding reminded us in his 1954 Nobel Prize-winning novel, there’s a god of pride and warfare deep down within each of us that needs to be tamed and silenced, less chaos ensues.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].