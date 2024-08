The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its reception of “Eye Candy: A Visually Stimulating Art Show” on Saturday at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall. Displaying the works of artists Patty Haft, Harriette Knight and Georgette Arison, residents can stop by until Aug. 11 between the hours of: 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.