Santa Clarita Valley business community leaders discussed topics of interest on Friday morning during the Valley Industry Association’s annual CEO forum at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
After listening to an introduction from Tamara Gurney, president, CEO and director of Mission Valley Bancorp and Bank, attendees split into groups for a brainstorm session, where they came up with ideas tackling three main topics: rising costs, artificial intelligence and technology, and workforce development.
Photos: Valley Industry Association CEO Forum
