Photos: Valley Industry Association CEO Forum  

Business leaders brainstorm possible solutions to one of the topics discussed during the annual Valley Industry Association CEO Forum on Friday morning at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, Calif., on Aug. 23, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
Santa Clarita Valley business community leaders discussed topics of interest on Friday morning during the Valley Industry Association’s annual CEO forum at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.  
 
After listening to an introduction from Tamara Gurney, president, CEO and director of Mission Valley Bancorp and Bank, attendees split into groups for a brainstorm session, where they came up with ideas tackling three main topics: rising costs, artificial intelligence and technology, and workforce development.
