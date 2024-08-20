Preparing for the Holidays: Top Slimming Treatments for Quick Results

Planning a summer retreat on serene beaches? The first thing that pops into one’s mind when speaking of beach days is a perfect figure. However, if you do not have a perfect figure, you need not worry. You can always opt for plastic liposuction or non-invasive fat reduction to sculpt your body into a model figure.

With so many options available in the market, you might get confused over what to choose. The wide spectrum of options is there to provide for certain demands or needs. For instance, if you prefer non-surgical fat reduction treatment to cut off your excess body fat, you can opt for procedures like Infraslimx, Trusculp, Venus Bliss, etc.

On the other hand, if you aim to eliminate large amounts of fat from your body, only invasive liposuction or a surgical procedure can help. Similarly, if you are planning to get instant results and expect extensive weight loss just after the surgery, surgical liposuction is what you need.

However, those who are planning summer vacations within weeks or a month might expect little to no downtime. For such people, non invasive liposuction is most suitable and effective.

Here are some of the non-invasive methods that are available at Elegant Hoopoe. These procedures are the only way you can get your body sculpted and depart for summer vacations right away with no downtime:

Trusculpt

Trusculpt is a noninvasive method of sculpting your body using radiofrequency technology. This technology heats and burns fat cells in your body. Once the fat cells are burnt, they undergo necrosis and are naturally excreted from your body, leading to fat reduction. Those who are planning to go on summer vacation can undergo this process, as it will destroy as much as 24% of fat cells in the first session. Needless to say, the downtime is minimal.

Venus Bliss

It is also one of the noninvasive methods of lipolysis that deploy laser diode technology. It removes excess fat from your body beneath the skin of the abdomen, thighs, flanks, and arms. The procedure helps reduce cellulite, tighten skin, and reduce circumferential fat. Lastly, this procedure also comes with low downtime, which implies you can go for your summer vacation trip right away.

Icoone

This revolutionary technology aims to provide you flawless skin. If you wish to regain your youthful skin you must try this technology that couples Multi Micro Alveolar Stimulation technology with Roboderm patent. The good news is that the results are visible just after the first session of Icoone.

Customer Review

You can get insight into the experiences of past customers by visiting the official website. Here are some of the reviews of the real Eleganthoopoe who have shared their journey and experience at the online platform:

I had a wonderful experience at this clinic. The team is incredibly welcoming and genuinely cares about each patient. They take the time to thoroughly explain the procedures and consistently follow up to ensure you’re getting the results you’re looking for. A special shoutout to Sama. She’s amazing! She dedicates all the time needed for the treatment, paying close attention to every detail, and you can really feel the care and effort she puts into her work. I truly appreciate her dedication and highly recommend this place.

Amanda Kay

I am doing RF for double chin. I can see improvement, and at my age, it takes more.

The therapist is also good, nice, and courteous and takes her job seriously.

Her name is Nayab, Pakistani. The manager, Angie, is very courteous, and the receptionists are amazing.

Hayat Badruddin

I had the privilege of receiving treatment for weight loss and body shaping at an elegant hoopoe. The clinic is really beautiful, and the front reception staff are very professional. The owner, Mr.Mohammad, instantly became a friend as he got to know me as a person over a client. My treatment plan was really well organized by the dietician and clinical director. Moreover, I was really pleased with the extreme diligence and professional work of my personal therapist, Nada Osman. She was really friendly and always supportive in guiding me on the right regimens and following up on my procedures. She was also very diligent in following up on all of my appointments and carried out the process to its full completion to ensure the correct results I was looking forward to. Working with Nada became a highlight of my week as she had a really great friendliness, which always made me feel welcome at the clinic. She was also very careful in delivering her treatments and had a very good focus on targeting areas that most other therapists I’ve experienced elsewhere missed. I would definitely recommend Elegant Hoopoe and Nada to anyone looking for bespoke guided therapy for any procedure. This clinic is the Rolls Royce experience.

Omar Diab