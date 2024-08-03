Rick Barker | Put an End to This

In re: Man arrested on suspicion of trespassing, battery on a peace officer, July 2.

Call me old fashioned or a far-right-winger, but to me when you assault or commit battery on a peace officer (Penal Code 241) you go straight to jail. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200. And it should be charged as a felony depending on the severity or the criminal history of the assailant.

It is FAR beyond the time for our elected state and local officials in this valley to demand that we start backing our law enforcement officers and make formal complaints to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office that this “catch and release” crap stop immediately, if not sooner!

Rick Barker

Valencia