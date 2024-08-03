Robert Lamoureux | Can I replace the garburator myself? 

Question: Mr. Lamoureux, thank you for sharing your knowledge. I have one question for you, which I haven’t seen an answer to previously. Perhaps you’ve covered it and I missed it, but would you mind revisiting it if that is the case? I believe my garbage disposal is on the fritz and would like to replace this on my own.

I haven’t done many DIY projects but I’m eager to get this one done and gain more experience, as I’ve only been a homeowner for a few years now. The things I have repaired or replaced, those jobs have gone pretty well so I think I can do it, if you tell me that it is a homeowner-level project. Thank you!

– Joschua V.

Answer: Joschua, this is absolutely something that you can do. It mostly consists of R&R (remove and replace) everything, all in order (reversing all of the removal steps, in the opposite order).

First, I recommend you examine all water lines while you are under your sink. This is a perfect time to verify that everything remains water-tight and the areas are completely dry (assuming the disposal is not leaking). Go to the big-box store of your choice and purchase your new disposal. When unboxing it at home, verify all parts and the assembly.

One thing to note is that if you have a dishwasher, there will be a knockout, which needs to be removed. Do this before hanging the disposal. Don’t forget. Use a hammer and screwdriver, and then reach in and remove the piece from the inside. This is not something that should be left in to be chewed up by your new disposal. Add the cord and plug now as well, as this is easiest before it is hanging.

Find something to support the old disposal so that, as you are unhooking everything, you don’t also have to hold up this monster with one hand. There are many YouTube videos out there that will show you the step-by-step procedures. This I recommend taking some time to view. It’ll give you a good idea of what’s coming your way, then proceed with R&R.

Be sure to test for leaks at the end of the project, ensuring that the install was successful. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].