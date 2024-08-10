Robert Lamoureux | How to determine which improvements help resale most 

Question: Hello Robert, I love your article in The Signal. Thank you so much for contributing your time and effort to producing the article each week. My wife and I plan to sell our home before the end of this year. We want to find out what home improvements we should do to increase the value of the home and make it more attractive for a successful sale.

We’re not sure if we should just use a Realtor to give us this information or if there is a business that does this kind of evaluation for a fee? We’re also not sure we want to deal with a Realtor just yet so we’re wondering if we can hire somebody to give us the valuable information we need now to get the home ready.

If you have a recommendation of someone we can hire to do this we would be very appreciative of your input. Or, if you have a Realtor you recommend please let us know.

Also, I have two tall palm trees I need trimmed. Any recommendation you have for a good tree trimmer is also appreciated. Thanks so much for your time.

– Greg J.

Answer: Greg, I’d lean on a Realtor, as they better understand the markets. If you want a referral, I’m happy to give you a husband-and-wife team who are amazing that way. I’ve referred them for many years and people are thrilled with them. She will guide you – she has a very good eye. If you have someone, I’d speak to them and find out what the market is looking for. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].