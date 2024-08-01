Thomas Oatway | Time to Switch, a Rebuttal

A response to “When It’s Time to Switch,” letters, Rob Kerchner, May 5:

When is it time to switch parties? Here are (some) telltale signs:

If your party’s nominee pays off a porn star to win an election.

If your leader exchanges “love letters” with a murderous autocrat, and (believes) Vladimir Putin as opposed to your own intelligence officials.

If your party’s nominee tries to overturn an election that he lost, and promises to be “a dictator, only on day one.”

If the nation’s highest crime rates are in the states where your party controls the state legislature.

If your presidential nominee paid insignificant federal income taxes for some years and took a loss in most others to avoid taxes.

If your party denies medical care to pregnant women who show up in an emergency room with a serious pregnancy condition.

If your party’s nominee is said by his own cabinet officials to be unqualified to ever be president again.

If you could blame Donald J. Trump for authorizing the highest deficit spending ever seen in U.S. history.

If your party and its presidential nominee kill a bipartisan border enforcement bill passed by the Senate because they want to use border enforcement as a campaign issue.

If your party takes away a 50-year-old reproductive right and tries to make a 10 year-old rape victim have a baby rather than travel to another state for an abortion.

If your party (considers) pardons to insurgents who try to overturn an election and then (considers pardoning) the offenders who were found guilty or pleaded guilty.

If your party argues that any criminal act by your party leader deserves “absolute immunity.”

If your party nominates a person who has been twice impeached, has 88 felony charges against him in four different jurisdictions, must pay a woman $90 million in a sexual assault lawsuit, was found guilty of business fraud and has to pay $350 million in restitution.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia