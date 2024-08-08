Trial delayed for suspect in hash brown burglary 

On the eve of a scheduled trial, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge decided to allow a man accused of armed robbery over a third hash brown more time to present his defense regarding possible mental health concerns.

Rashun Shawwall Aljuwani, 35, of Canyon Country, was arrested following his alleged involvement in an Oct. 1 robbery of a third hash brown.

Deputy District Attorney Todd Zink, who said Thursday he was recently assigned the case, acknowledged there were “bizarre” circumstances involved, not the least of which was the alleged haul for the suspected perpetrator.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Court records for a search warrant indicated that Aljuwani brandished a replica BB gun that looked like a Glock firearm and demanded a third hash brown in the last drive-thru window of a McDonalds on Sierra Highway, after he was told he only paid for two.

The employee, fearing for his life, handed over the extra hash brown.

Zink said in light of changes signed into law last year regarding suspects seeking mental health diversion, the courts are more inclined to grant a defendant time to seek out an evaluation to make sure the case is in compliance with the law.

The court already indicated it would not consider a mental health diversion, after the DA’s office filed a motion opposing diversion based on the circumstances discussed during the preliminary hearing.

However, in light of the motions filed Monday by the defense, Aljuwani is now going to undergo two further evaluations, according to Judge Michael Terrell.

Based on those evaluations, there could be further discussion for a possible plea, according to the court records.

Zink said any discussion of a plea deal would be dependent on the outcome of the evaluations.

Aljuwani’s case is due back in court next month.