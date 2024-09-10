Alduino A. Adelini | Restoring Trust in COC

I am proud to endorse Scott Schauer for the College of the Canyons board of trustees. I’ve known Scott for 49 years. Our friendship dates back to his time as the Associated Student Body vice president while I was the administrator in charge of the ASB activities. Scott has been a friend and mentee ever since. Scott has always demonstrated a deep commitment to education and our community.

COC needs new leadership that prioritizes transparency and community engagement. The current board seems to have fallen short in these areas. Scott is the right candidate to bring meaningful change with his experience in business and nonprofit leadership. Scott understands the needs of COC students and I believe will work tirelessly to restore trust and accountability.

I urge you to vote for Scott Schauer, a dedicated leader who will bring fresh ideas and a renewed focus on our community’s educational future.

Alduino A. Adelini

Newhall