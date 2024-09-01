Bill Lyons | An Unseasonal Snow Job?

Southern California Edison gave us a snow job in August! They blame high electric rates on hot weather during summertime, like it’s a big surprise the temperature rises in August! Economics 101 says that when supplies are meager, prices soar. While developers build and build, the only new power plants that go on line are intermittent solar panels and windmills. Along come electric car mandates and power-hungry artificial intelligence and demand takes off. Then more government subsidies dictate solar panels are to be subsidized and rates go up once more. I’m all in favor of “Green” efforts, but why is it I pay up to 60 cents a kilowatt-hour when my friend in Florida forks out just 15 cents? I wonder if it’s a Blue State vs. Red State thing. Bottom line, SCE isn’t generating enough juice and I don’t need them badgering me on ways to compensate for their shortcomings.

Bill Lyons

Santa Clarita