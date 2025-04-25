Marybelle Knight | The ‘New’ Health Care Attitude

Thank you for printing Dr. Gene Dorio’s and Robin Clough’s update on the future of declining health care in the United States (letters, April 13). I can confirm the new attitude is alive and well.

After first reading of the Galleri blood test for cancer detection in a much earlier letter penned by Dr. Dorio, and as a 20-year breast cancer survivor, I began looking for the test he describes. I found “Galleri” and inquired of my (health plan) physician their protocol. They will not prescribe it because of the cost of $950 but will give me a colonoscopy, which I consider invasive for an 80-year-old. So, I can assume Medicare will reimburse for a colonoscopy but not for the Galleri blood test.

I think my life is worth at least $950 plus a doctor’s visit for taking blood, so I left messages at four local physicians’ offices and received no return calls.

Marybelle Knight

Newhall