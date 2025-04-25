Marybelle Knight | The ‘New’ Health Care Attitude

Blog

Thank you for printing Dr. Gene Dorio’s and Robin Clough’s update on the future of declining health care in the United States (letters, April 13). I can confirm the new attitude is alive and well. 

After first reading of the Galleri blood test for cancer detection in a much earlier letter penned by Dr. Dorio, and as a 20-year breast cancer survivor, I began looking for the test he describes. I found “Galleri” and inquired of my (health plan) physician their protocol. They will not prescribe it because of the cost of $950 but will give me a colonoscopy, which I consider invasive for an 80-year-old. So, I can assume Medicare will reimburse for a colonoscopy but not for the Galleri blood test.

I think my life is worth at least $950 plus a doctor’s visit for taking blood, so I left messages at four local physicians’ offices and received no return calls.

Marybelle Knight

Newhall

