Boys & Girls Club receive large donation 

The Valencia Invitational Baseball League has donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, in honor of youth athletics advocate Ken Underwood.



The check was presented during an assembly on Wednesday afternoon at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall, where the kids listened to guest speakers, including Underwood’s widow, Max.



Underwood, who died last year, championed youth athletics and played a large role within the VIBL. After the organization dissolved, it was decided that the remaining funds would be donated to other organizations that continue to support youth sports, according to an email from Matt Nelson, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of SCV.



“We are incredibly grateful to the Valencia Invitational Baseball League for this meaningful gift, and to have Ken Underwood’s memory tied to our mission of empowering young people,” Nelson said in an email.



Jim Ozella, retired head baseball coach of Hart High School, said that he felt it was important to continue Ken Underwood’s work. Ozella took over the VIBL in Ken Underwood’s place, and he assisted with the allocation of the remaining funds to other local organizations.



“For these kids, it’s important to have a lot of activity,” Ozella said. “It’s thrilling to see kids develop that smile every day, and this is a safe space for them. This is their community.”



Ozella said that he draws his fondness for the organization from his own experiences growing up with the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, particularly as a kid who moved to the area from Illinois.



“It helped develop me and I don’t know what I would have done without it,” Ozella said.



Nelson said in an email that the funds would be directly used toward the organization’s athletics programs.



“This donation will be instrumental in helping us expand our sports programs, providing even more opportunities for local youth to engage in healthy, enriching activities,” Nelson wrote.





(L) Max Underwood, Ken Underwood’s widow, hands a check to Jenny Ketchepaw, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, and Chief Executive Officer Matt Nelson during an assembly on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the donation at the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.