Canelo vs. Berlanga: What Fans Can Expect From This Epic Showdown

The boxing world is excitedly buzzing as Canelo Alvarez steps into the ring again to defend his super middleweight title. This time, he faces rising star Edgar Berlanga in what promises to be an epic battle. Taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14, this matchup is shaping up to be one of the most significant events in boxing this year. Fans can catch all the action live on pay-per-view, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Canelo’s Legacy and Recent Performances

Canelo Alvarez has long been one of boxing’s biggest names. Since winning his first super middleweight title in 2020, he has solidified his place as the undisputed champion, making a string of successful title defenses. His victory over Callum Smith earned him the WBC and WBA titles, and he followed that up with a win over Caleb Plant to claim the IBF title, becoming the first undisputed champion in the division’s history.

In recent fights, Alvarez has continued to dominate, securing decisive victories over Jaime Munguia and Jermell Charlo. At 34, Canelo remains a force to be reckoned with, though some have begun to speculate whether age and the toll of 65 professional fights are catching up with him. Regardless, Canelo’s ring IQ and ability to adapt in fights make him the favorite heading into this match.

The fight against Berlanga offers Canelo more than just another title defense. It’s an opportunity to prove that he is still at the top of his game, even with whispers of a potential decline. For those looking to explore the FanDuel Boxing odds, Canelo’s legacy and continued dominance make him a firm favorite, yet Berlanga’s power presents an intriguing challenge.

Berlanga’s Path to His First Title Shot

Edgar Berlanga may not have the same experience as Canelo, but his path to this fight has been spectacular. To start his career, Berlanga burst onto the scene with a jaw-dropping 16 consecutive first-round knockouts, gaining a reputation as one of the hardest hitters in the sport. This incredible run quickly made him a fan favorite, putting him on the radar for bigger fights.

However, Berlanga’s power has been less dominant in his recent bouts, with only one knockout in his last six fights. While this may raise some questions about his ability to finish elite-level opponents, it also shows that Berlanga has learned to go the distance and win fights on points. Still undefeated with a record of 22-0, Berlanga is now stepping into his first title fight, which also happens to be his first pay-per-view headliner.

For Berlanga, this is the fight of a lifetime. A win over Canelo would immediately elevate him to superstar status and give him the titles he’s been chasing. With a dangerous mix of power and hunger, Berlanga presents a legitimate threat to Canelo’s reign, and he knows this is his moment to shine.

Tactical Breakdown: Power vs. Experience

In terms of tactics, this fight presents an intriguing clash of styles. With Canelo’s wealth of experience, he brings a high level of technical skill, strong defense, and the ability to adapt to any opponent. Over the years, Canelo has faced some of the best in the sport and has always found a way to come out on top. His ring IQ is one of his greatest assets, allowing him to control the pace of the fight and pick apart his opponents precisely.

On the other side, Berlanga is known for his raw power. His early career knockouts showed that he can end a fight instantly, and even though he hasn’t been as explosive recently, his power remains a factor. If Berlanga can land clean shots on Canelo, especially in the early rounds, it could change the course of the fight. However, Canelo’s experience against heavy hitters gives him the edge in knowing how to avoid getting caught by knockout punches.

For Canelo, the key to victory lies in using his experience and technical skills to outbox Berlanga over the 12 rounds. On the other hand, Berlanga will likely need to find a way to land big punches early to have any chance of dethroning the champion.

Co-Main Events and the Fight Card Highlights

While the main event between Canelo and Berlanga is the headline attraction, the fight card also features several other exciting matchups. In the co-main event, Erislandy Lara will defend his WBA middleweight title against Danny Garcia, a two-division champion. Both fighters are seasoned veterans, and this fight promises to be a tactical, high-stakes contest.

Another notable fight on the card sees Caleb Plant taking on Trevor McCumby for the WBA interim super middleweight title. Plant, a former world champion, is looking to bounce back after losing his belt to Canelo, and this fight offers him a path back to the top.

In addition to these bouts, fans can look forward to action from Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro in the featherweight division and Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes in a junior welterweight showdown. These fights and the main event make for an action-packed night of boxing.

Conclusion

As Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga prepare to face off, boxing fans can expect a thrilling battle between a seasoned champion and a hungry contender. Canelo’s experience and technical skill will be tested against Berlanga’s power and ambition. Whether Canelo proves he’s still the king of the super middleweight division or Berlanga pulls off a career-defining upset, fans are in for a spectacle.