Chamber to host 5th Annual Health & Wellness Forum  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of its 5th Annual Health & Wellness Forum, scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

This year’s forum will highlight how artificial intelligence in health care offers businesses transformative opportunities for cost savings while enhancing the health and wellness of their workforce, according to a news release from the chamber. The location of the forum has yet to be announced.

Led by keynote speaker Dr. Khang Nguyen, assistant executive medical director for care transformation at the Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, the forum will feature insights from panelists including Eleazar Eskin, professor and chair of the Department of Computational Medicine, professor of computer science and human genetics at UCLA, and Holly Hallman, associate administrator, enterprise data, analytics, and artificial intelligence at Keck Medicine of USC.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these experts and pose questions, the release said.

“As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize our world, it holds the power to truly transform health care in ways we’ve only imagined,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board of directors, said in the release. “I’m excited about the incredible innovation and cost savings that AI will bring to the business community. Our forum is designed to equip businesses with the insights and tools they need to harness AI’s potential, improving employee health and driving growth in a whole new way.”

Structured as a dynamic working breakfast, the event will explore the evolving role of AI in health care, offering practical guidance for businesses evaluating their health care for their employees.

At this year’s forum, Nguyen and the esteemed panelists will dive into how artificial intelligence can enhance employee well-being, slash health care costs and drive innovation across industries, the chamber release said.

“They will provide the clarity and tools needed to navigate these exciting changes, helping businesses reduce health care expenses, improve preventive care, and boost workforce productivity,” the release said.

“Regardless of what size or type of business you have or are in, it’s essential to stay informed about the advancements in AI technology in health care and their potential impact on your business and employees,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity to hear from experts and get your burning questions answered.”

The forum is open to all members of the business community, and registration ($45 for chamber members, $65 non-members) is open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab.