City announces ‘Weathering the Storm’ art exhibit 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced that the art exhibition “Weathering the Storm” will be on view at The Main in Old Town Newhall from Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Dec. 2.

This exhibition features the work of artists Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman, who examine the intersection of nature and climate change. A free reception will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m., offering an opportunity for the community to engage with the artists and their work.

“Weathering the Storm” presents a dialogue on the resilience and vulnerability of nature as it faces the challenges of global warming, said a news release from the city.

Karhroody’s work reflects her deep engagement with the natural world, capturing the tension between its strength and increasing fragility, the release said. Through her paintings, Karhroody explores the forces of nature — storms, droughts, floods and fires — that are growing more intense and frequent, the release said.

Reischman’s approach complements this exploration through her use of light, shadow and abstraction, the release said. Reischman blurs the lines between the tangible and the abstract, drawing on her encounters with nature, personal mythologies and memories.

Her work serves as a metaphor for the transitions in emotional and psychological states, exploring themes of belonging, alienation, grief and joy, the release said. Through charcoal and oil paint, Reischman investigates form and space, drawing inspiration from art history while remaining focused on nature and the spiritual.

“’Weathering the Storm’ is not just an exhibition, but a call to action,” the city’s release said. “By capturing the beauty, strength and fragility of our environment, Karhroody and Reischman challenge us to recognize our role in shaping the future of our planet.”

The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall. To learn more about “Weathering the Storm,” as well as other upcoming art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].