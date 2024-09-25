Community invited to David March Park groundbreaking 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to the groundbreaking event for the expansion of David March Park.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday at the park, 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, as the city officially begins construction to add 8 acres to the park’s footprint, along with various upgrades, enhancements and new features.

Originally built by Los Angeles County in 2003, David March Park was transferred to the city in June 2016. This expansion project is part of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, aimed at enhancing recreational spaces for the entire community.

The improvements include a state-of-the-art baseball field with shaded spectator stands, a brand-new basketball court with sport court lighting, shade canopies over the existing playground, a picnic pavilion and more. The park will also be the location of the city’s second exercise staircase, which will feature 116 steps leading up the ridgeline.

David March Park is named in honor of Deputy David March, a lifelong Santa Clarita resident and graduate of Canyon High School. In April 2002, March was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop in Irwindale.

For more information about the David March Park expansion, contact Carla Callahan at [email protected].