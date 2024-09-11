Diane Duarte Babko | Another School Shooting

As Rep. Mike Garcia cashes his (campaign contribution) check from the National Rifle Association, another school shooting has happened in our country where the biggest killer of children is not illness, but guns. Too many of our elected leaders like Mike Garcia refuse to agree on sensible gun laws.

Please consider the lives of our children as you prepare to vote in November. In our district, George Whitesides supports gun legislation — not only gun laws, but important legislation that will address climate change, which, during this summer of ridiculously high temperatures, should also be a crucial consideration of everyone. Garcia doesn’t appear to address this, either. I have written directly to him, but have received no responses from him this year.

Even if you don’t care about the health of yourself or neighbors, consider the future of children as they face illness or death due to our obsession with guns and our avoidance of the radical changes occurring in our environment. Vote for George Whitesides this November. He offers more than thoughts and prayers.

Diane Duarte Babko

Valencia