FYI kicks off school year for foster youth 

News release

Fostering Youth Independence students were equipped to go back to school following the nonprofit’s eighth annual Back to School Bash and Career Fair at Christ Lutheran Church.

Approximately 140 members of the FYI community, including 65 youth and their Allies, came together for the event, which provided youth with new backpacks and supplies to start the new school year.

Before the youth “shopped” for their school supplies, a taco dinner was served, which was followed by a career fair featuring six professionals who shared their career journeys and offered advice and encouragement.

The career panel included Senior Lineman Carlos Romero from the L.A. Department of Water and Power, State Farm agent/risk advisor Enrique Borja, Registered Nurse Jazmin Delia, buyer Katie Fowler from Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, family law attorney Tess Cozine, and Jack in the Box franchise owner Wilfredo Herrera.

After the presenters spoke, youth had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with them to answer questions and discuss opportunities and career paths.

“Foster youth have not had a lot of exposure to different careers, and hearing from these professionals helped broaden their horizons,” Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder, said in a news release. “Many of the youth told us that the career panel was their favorite part of the evening.”

“The week leading up to our Bash was exciting as six new youth joined our community,” added Olsen. “And 11 former foster youth started college for the very first time. Plus, the Study Place reopened for the new school year with free lunch, tutoring and academic assistance. Lives are being changed here at FYI, and we are grateful to everyone who is partnering with us to give foster youth hope for a better life.”

Additional information about the nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is available at www.fyifosteryouth.org.